Our NFL Mock Draft Deep Dive Picks 8-10

And uh it's getting interesting, Albert, and it's back to you.

Yeah, so See, the Saints have needs all over the place.

And Like I'm tempted.

I'm gonna go with Mansour Delane.

Oh, OK, so I just think.

They have knees all over the place.

They have.

So they have their tackles, right?

Um, in Fuaga and Banks, who they've drafted highly the last couple of years.

I thought about going with another receiver there and like, do you look at Carnell Tate there, they're gonna pay Olave, um, or they're trying to pay Olave.

Um, you went, you got Travis Etien, um, Achen, I'm now I'm uncomfortable about mispronouncing gonna let you say it from now on, yep, um, and you do have a need for an edge rusher, you know, Cam Jordan's still a free agent.

I, I, I just I, I look at that and I'm like, Is that too high for Ruben Bain, who's a really great football player, but you know, I was talking with someone last night who was like, I asked about the arm length thing and he said like, is there, is there someone you can look at who is also an exception in that way?

And he was like, you know, there kind of isn't, and that's the problem, you know, and I just think about like where You know, Kellen Moore's background is and like, I mean, You know, he's been in some places where they draft on traits , you know, and um Philly being one of them.

Um, and I just, I, I, I don't know, like, like , here's the thing about Ruben Main.

I really like Ruben Bain as a football player.

I really , really like Ruben Main as a football player.

Um, I, I think what people don't realize is they just look at the sack numbers, right, and he kicked Ohio State's ass, by the way, in the , in the playoffs.

Um, what I worry about, and I like to think about this with Brandon Staley's defense specifically is Is he just a 3-down player for in that defense?

And I think that's what people need to look at when they look at these guys.

It's not like, it's not.

You aren't gonna change your scheme for every player you get, like, there is an element of like you have to fit your scheme to your players, but you, you can't just change your scheme for 11 different guys, you know what I mean?

Like, and so, like, I look at that scheme and it's like, is Ruben Bain.

Just a designated pass rusher in that scheme.

Can you play him on the edge when you're asking him to, like, he's setting hard edges and forcing the run inside?

Like, can he be that guy?

And with the arm length thing, I think there's a serious question about like whether or not he can do that.

And it doesn't mean he's not a tough guy or it doesn't mean he can't play the run.

It doesn't mean any of that, you know.

Um , he's another one of these guys where like I think in certain schemes, you need to have a plan for him.

And so like I think Delane is the opposite of that, you know, Dwayne, like maybe he only has one year of elite tape, but like he has all the physical traits that you want in a corner.

So I'm gonna take him there at number 8 for the Saints.

That's who I wanted it, uh, in my 32 bold predictions post-Super Bowl, I had the Bengals taking Min or Delane, and so I, uh , I really liked, uh, I was hoping that he would hang on there, but 9.

Chiefs, I'm not gonna make this any more complicated than it needs to be.

Um, we're going Caleb Downs here.

Uh, if you look at Kansas City's, you know, defensive secondary, I mean, they, they lost a lot of talent this lost Brian Cook, lost Trent McDuffie, lost Jalen Watson.

Yeah, yeah, I mean, even, I mean, Leo Chanel, I mean, it's a, it's a linebacker, but it's one of those guys that can.

Covering space and can create certain mismatches for you, right?

And so, Steve Spagnolo, uh, one of his great, um, I guess, intellectual, um, additions to like the football lexicon where those multi-safety looks with the Giants.

He understands what you can do at that position and you have a talent that's just so good, Albert, that I think it probably outweighs.

Your desire to, I mean, Chiefs fans are always gonna just say like more receivers for Mahomes, more receivers for Mahomes, but like, I don't under, I, I don't think that that's necessarily, this is not, this doesn't strike me as that kind of draft.

I don't know.

I could be wrong, but, um, I'm not going, um, I'm not going Jordan Tyson here.

I'm not going Carnell Tate here.

I'm not going Makai Lemon here, um, you know, I'm, uh, I, I, I'm gonna give him a defensive playmaker.

OK, you just made things really tough on me because that was, I, I thought, I think that's Down's floor, right?

Like I think, I think if he's there, if he's there for the Bengals, I think Downs 10 is the 10 is the farthest he falls, right?

I think so.

So with Downs off the board, that, you know, I'm gonna tell you what I'm going to do, and then I'm gonna tell you what I was very tempted to do.

I'm gonna go with Jamaud McCoy, um, from Tennessee again.

This is a um.

This is very much a, I'd say value pick as far as just, um, you know, looking at what the position, what the position is and what you're looking to get out of the position in the high end um now with McCoy, the problem is he, he hasn't played in such a long time, right?

Got that knee injury.

I think he missed all, all of all last year, yeah, but I mean I got again like this is another guy that I, when I look at my notes here, it's um.

You know, before the injury, like there, there, there was risk, but like him and Manzo, you're talking about man coverage, 1A 1 B, they're, they're both right there.

He's raw, um, but like if you can teach the position, which I think Al Golden can teach the position, um, this is a guy who can, who can play for you quickly in man coverage and develop as his own corner, very, very, very, very, very talented.

You know what I was tempted to do here?

Hit me.

Siddiq.

Ah, yeah, yeah, which would be really freaking supercharging that offense.

The Penn State guard, I think, might be in play here too, was that, um, this is a class of names, man.

I mean, uh, say Iona, I think, or I like it's, it's, um, Vega is his nickname.

The full name, which I'm assuming he's Polly, like the full name is much more difficult.

It's Oli Vivega, I think Oli Vivega, I own, uh, dude, he buries people.

He is a, you know, so no I ever heard him compared to that really got me excited was Tyler Booker was that he is just like a maller that way.

And so like I think he would be a consideration for the, like, now it's tough to take a guard that high, right, um, but like I do, it does feel to me the way people talk about him like he's a little bit more of this.

Like, just a safe pick, you know what I mean?

Like, you're gonna get a guy who's gonna beat the crap out of people, really good character, really smart, just everything that you want.

And Booker, well, I think Booker was a really safe pick for the Cowboys last year.

I think Ion is that same sort of guy.

So I own would be in consideration for me here.

Siddiq, just because I mean the idea of having Siddiq running down the middle of the field with, with, with, with Chase and Higgins on the outside like, I mean, you know, we can sit here and we can play, you know, um, theoreticals, right, with, uh, with a situation like this because it's not my money, right?

I'm not, uh, I'm not, uh, you know.

Um, I'm not someone who's in charge of, of piloting the Bengals here and I'll get fired, Duke Tobin if I'm not, but, um, you know, this idea that like, really, the Bengals are built to, they're, they're like an old, um, God, what was the team, um, he coached the Knicks, but he coached the Suns with like Amar'e Stoudemire and, uh, um, they, they would score like 120 points a game, you know what I mean?

Like it was just like a, uh, yeah, what was his name?

Um, yeah, it was the, Mustache, right?

Yes, uh, um, what was the name of that D'An, yeah, uh, Mark, was it Mark Mike, Mike D'Antoni, Mike D'Antoni, yes, there you go.

Thank you, Shelby, um, yeah, so, you know, it could be one of those things where if you're, you know, if you're Tobin, it's like, OK, listen, I could start chipping away at some of these things or We can just let it rip, you know what I mean, and, uh, and see what happens.

But I mean, I mean, so to your point, Albert, I mean, Joe Burrow has never had that elite.

Game altering tight end that I think can probably create, like, I wrote about how do you cover them, right?

That's the thing, because it's, it's almost hard enough now.

See, if you were the Chiefs, would you consider Siddiq as a potential like long-term Kelsey replacement because you have like Siddiq's one of these guys that like sort of requires a role because he's got And like he's got almost like a Shannon Sharp build, you know what I mean, like, like at, at, at tight end, so he's not like a traditional tight end, um, but like because the Chiefs have played with Kelsey a certain way for so long, they almost have a role baked into their offense for Siddiq, you know.

I mean, I thought about it for the Chiefs there.

I just thought it would be.

Um, I thought it would be too on the nose, right, because, OK, Kelsey's leaving now.

We're gonna get this guy, you know what I mean?

I don't know.

I just thought it's interesting too because now we've left, you know, Tate, Tyson, Lemon at receiver and Sadiq outside the top 10.

So like you're looking at it now and you have two corners in the top 10, a safety, an off-ball linebacker, 2 tackles, a running back, 2 pass rushers, and the quarterback.

Receivers and, and, and this could be like and I don't think it's a receiver like you know it could hurt the receivers this year too is at least perception is there's a ton of depth right so there there could be some teams that say like, yeah, there's no Julio, there's no AJ Green, there's no, you know, Calvin Johnson or Ja'Marr Chase and so I, I, I think it's definitely possible some teams are gonna look at this and say, well.

Why don't we just take the pass rusher or the safety or the corner now, knowing like they're gonna be good receivers available on day two.

Totally agree.

Um, receivers like, uh, scoring in basketball seem to happen in runs during the draft.