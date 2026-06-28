UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin Explains How MMA Training Has Changed

You talk about all the nutrition and all these advances and training and sports psychology.

How different is that from when you were fighting, because obviously you started at a much different time.

I, I can't, you know, I, I came around good people and we were trying to figure it out.

The other thing I'll tell you is if you think about sports science today, NBA, NFL, it didn't exist in the 90s.

There was no sports science, so.

The MMA movement has had a, a great, um, it's been fortunate that MMA has come about at the same time as sports science.

So they've developed in parallel.

But, but you think about like, you know, oh, if you'd have had to, yeah .

Yeah, of course, that'd be better, but nobody I was competing against had that either.

So it doesn't really matter.

And Randy was trying to figure it out.

Randy had nutrition in there, uh, but fighters are cheaper went out of business.

He had PT in there.

He had a strength conditioning with a guy that actually went to school for strength and conditioning, not just the biggest bro in the gym, you know, he had all these things.

Like when I started, I was doing like a bastardized football.

Football workout, you know, I was like, is this making me better or worse, you know, like, I don't know.

I mean, I feel big and strong, but every time I go to practice, I feel like I'm gonna die.

What's going on here, you know, um, yeah, so, uh, and, and that's the thing.

When I heard that they were building a performance institute, it was only a couple of weeks in, I said, hey, I've been trying to figure that out for the last 20 years of my life.

I'm, I'm gonna, I'm gonna help you guys with this, by the way.