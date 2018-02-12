reads of the day 021218

February 12, 2018
NFL
Wristband 145: Behind The Play That Confused The Patriots and Gave The Eagles The Super Bowl LII Win
NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Trae Young Continues His Upward Climb
MLB
SI's Top 100 MLB Players of 2018: Nos. 100–51
Olympics
Monday's Olympic Digest: Team USA Wows in Figure Skating; Chloe Kim Looks For First Gold
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Revived Cavaliers Surge Toward the Top Post-Trade Deadline
MLB
Former MLB Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Arrested With Over 20 Kilograms of Drugs
NFL
Johnny Manziel Opens Up About Alcohol Use, Bipolar Disorder; Seeks NFL Return
Olympics
Mirai Nagasu's Historic Triple Axel Helps Land the U.S. Bronze in the Team Figure Skating
College Basketball
What the Selection Committee's Top 16 Reveal Means for March Madness

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now