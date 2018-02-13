reads of the day 021318

Olympics
With an Endearing Personality and Unmatched Talent, Chloe Kim Emerges as the Star of the Winter Olympics
College Basketball
Kansas Faces Challenges in Winning 14th-Straight Big 12 Title, But Don't Count the Jayhawks Out
You May Like
0:29
Olympics
With an Endearing Personality and Unmatched Talent, Chloe Kim Emerges as the Star of the Winter Olympics
If the other snowboarders want to win an Olympic gold medal, they have four years to take up another sport.
NBA
Menace to Society: Joel Embiid Will Make You Look Ridiculous
Joel Embiid's defensive impact can't be measured based on numbers alone. One of the league's most imposing figures, just his presence creates panic.
2:44
College Football
Which School Landed the Best Recruiting Class at Each Position?
You know who brought in the top recruiting classes this year. But which school had the strongest haul at each position? Hint: there's a lot of Georgia.
0:42
NBA
Donovan Mitchell Q&A: '365 Days Ago I Was Watching All-Star in My Dorm Room'
The Utah Jazz are on fire, and Donovan Mitchell is fueling their hot streak. The Crossover catches up with the phenom to talk the Rodney Hood trade, All-Star Weekend and the Rookie of the Year race.
0:55
College Basketball
Kansas Faces Challenges in Winning 14th-Straight Big 12 Title, But Don't Count the Jayhawks Out
Kansas is playing for a record 14th consecutive regular season conference title this season, but a competitive Big 12 and some laxity on defense has many questioning if the Jayhawks can keep the streak alive. But should you bet against them?
1:55
Olympics
Tuesday Olympic Daily Digest: Chloe Kim Stars While Marcel Hirscher Finally Gets His Gold
Chloe Kim's tweets were not just funny but insight into an elite mind at the biggest stage.