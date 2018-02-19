reads of the day 021918

February 19, 2018
NFL
The Offseason of Quarterback Movement: Early Guesses on Who Goes Where in Free Agency, Draft
Olympics
Lindsey Vonn is Successful and Famous and Happy. And Laughing at Her Trolls.
NBA
Basketball's Best Players Fixed the NBA All-Star Game by Deciding to Compete Again
Olympics
With Lackluster Medal Count, Americans Hoping for Late Surge to the Podium
MLB
The 2018 Year After Effect: Which Young Pitchers Are At a Heightened Risk for Injury?
College Basketball
How the Composition of an NCAA Tournament Champion Has Changed
NBA
What’s the Next Step for the NBA’s Political Awakening?
Olympics
USA Women's Hockey Team Is Now the Great American Olympic Hope
MLB
Eric Hosmer Deal Indicative of Insensible MLB Free Agent Market
NBA
NBA All-Star Game Takeaways: New Format Works and LeBron Still Reigns

