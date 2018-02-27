reads of the day 022718

February 27, 2018
NFL
For the Chiefs, Marcus Peters Wasn’t Worth the Trouble—and Only Three Other Teams Had Any Interest
Soccer
A Dream Re-Routed: Deported Maryland Brothers Seek Options, Play on After Being Banished
College Football
College Football Freaks Set to Turn Heads at the 2018 NFL Combine
NFL
What to Watch at the NFL Combine
NBA
Three Billboards Outside Memphis: Lorenzen Wright's Mother Seeks Justice
MLB
Spring Training Is Here ... Even if it Feels Like the Offseason Never Started
NFL
Nick Chubb Keeping Things Familiar During His NFL Combine Prep
Soccer
MLS Target Signings Trend Toward the Rising South American Star
NHL
By Acquiring Ryan McDonagh at Trade Deadline, Lightning Make Themselves the Team to Beat
NBA
Signature Moves: Bradley Beal Explains What Makes His Step-Back So Unstoppable

