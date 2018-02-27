reads of the day 022718

NFL
For the Chiefs, Marcus Peters Wasn’t Worth the Trouble—and Only Three Other Teams Had Any Interest
1:17
NFL
Kansas City decided it could no longer deal with its Pro Bowl corner, and 28 other teams took a pass on him. Can Peters rebuild his rep with the Rams?
11:33
Soccer
A Dream Re-Routed: Deported Maryland Brothers Seek Options, Play on After Being Banished
Lizandro Claros Saravia was just keeping ICE apprised of his college soccer scholarship. Days later, he and his brother were deported to El Salvador and have continued picking up the pieces of their lives in Nicaragua.
1:02
College Football
College Football Freaks Set to Turn Heads at the 2018 NFL Combine
The combine is about more than sheer athleticism, but expect these players to do plenty of talking with standout workouts.
1:02
NFL
What to Watch at the NFL Combine
From the workouts you need to keep an eye on, to the newsmakers—prospects, coaches and GMs—facing the press, everything you need to set your schedule for the week in Indianapolis
1:16
NBA
Three Billboards Outside Memphis: Lorenzen Wright's Mother Seeks Justice
After Lorenzen Wright's untimely death, his mother, Deborah Marion, became both a crusader and a detective. Even when the case stalled, she persisted and sought justice for her son.
1:02
MLB
Spring Training Is Here ... Even if it Feels Like the Offseason Never Started
It might feel like the offseason never got going, but spring training is here! Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton are among some of the top storylines.