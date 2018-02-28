reads of the day 022818

February 28, 2018
NBA
The Case for the NBA Lottery Tournament
NHL
Power Rankings: Assessing the NHL's Trade Deadline Fallout
NFL
Marty Hurney: Uncertainty Ahead, Unusual Path Behind and Unique Story In Between
College Football
Nate Robinson: Washington Booster Offered Me $100,000 to Return to Football Team
College Basketball
Four Big Ten Teams Poised to Make Noise in March
NFL
Baker Mayfield: The Teammate Interview
NBA
Why Anthony Davis Deserves MVP Consideration
MLB
He's Terry Francona to the Public and Terry 'Prankona' to the Rest of the Cleveland Indians
Soccer
Should SheBelieves Cup Showing Have Any Bearing on Jill Ellis's USWNT Job Safety?
NFL
What the Marcus Peters Trade Means for the Chiefs and Rams on the Field

You May Like

1:17
NFL

Baker Mayfield: The Teammate Interview

At the combine this week, any NFL team with even the slightest interest in Baker Mayfield will ask his Oklahoma teammates about the quarterback. Here’s what tight end Mark Andrews, Mayfield’s favorite target in 2017, had to say about the polarizing QB
by Robert Klemko

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now