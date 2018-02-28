reads of the day 022818

You May Like
1:28
NBA
The Case for the NBA Lottery Tournament
The NBA's competitive balance issues can't be fixed with one move. Here's how the league can get rid of tanking and give fans a new tournament just as addictive as the playoffs themselves.
0:36
NHL
Power Rankings: Assessing the NHL's Trade Deadline Fallout
The NHL trade deadline has come and gone, with a bunch of moves separating the contenders and the teams going back to the drawing board
NFL
Marty Hurney: Uncertainty Ahead, Unusual Path Behind and Unique Story In Between
The Carolina Panthers GM on his journey and what lies ahead for the team he helped build and is ready to lead again. Plus mailbag items on the gun debate
0:43
College Football
Nate Robinson: Washington Booster Offered Me $100,000 to Return to Football Team
Nate Robinson left the Washington football team after one year, but a booster offered him $100,000 to come back.
1:21
College Basketball
Four Big Ten Teams Poised to Make Noise in March
The Big Ten tournament tips off this week in New York City, but only four of the conference's 14 squads look like good bets for at-large bids at this point. Here are the teams you need to know for March.
1:17
NFL
Baker Mayfield: The Teammate Interview
At the combine this week, any NFL team with even the slightest interest in Baker Mayfield will ask his Oklahoma teammates about the quarterback. Here’s what tight end Mark Andrews, Mayfield’s favorite target in 2017, had to say about the polarizing QB