reads of the day 030218

1:30
NFL
Jonathan Martin’s Life in the Shadows
In trying to reconstruct the former NFL lineman’s years after football, a portrait emerges of a man who continued to confront—and struggle with—his emotional issues
3:22
NFL
Panthers Are in the Market for a Free-Agent WR, and More Rumors from the NFL Combine
The Browns’ No. 1 pick is available for the right price, Mike Zimmer doesn't mask his feelings about his coach and the Seahawks could be in a "franchise-altering" season, whatever that means, and more rumors from the NFL combine.
23:26
NBA
How Instagram Conquered the NBA
How did Instagram become the platform of choice around the NBA? While Joel Embiid will gladly take the credit, the story begins with an unlikely two-man team in Silicon Valley.
1:04
College Basketball
Sean Miller's Statement Takes the Fight to ESPN: Is a Lawsuit the Next Step?
Sean Miller vehemently denied the report that he discussed arranging payment to land Deandre Ayton, putting the media in the crosshairs.
1:38
College Basketball
Picks: Final Weekend of Regular Season Features Duke-UNC, Conference Championships, More
The final weekend of the college basketball regular season features conference tournament championships, the Duke-UNC rivalry, bubble intrigue and much more.
1:20
Soccer
SI's Expert 2018 MLS Season Predictions
Who will win MLS Cup? Which stars will join the league this summer? Who will be the breakout stars of the season? How will LAFC fare in Year 1? Here's how we see the 2018 MLS season unfolding.