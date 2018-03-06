SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (03/06/18)

March 06, 2018
Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless to Show Off Her New Bling
SI Swimsuit Models Celebrate the 2018 Oscars
Kate Upton

Kate Upton

Getty Images
Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty Images
Hailey Clauson and Kate Bock

Hailey Clauson and Kate Bock

Getty Images
Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro

Getty Images
Chase Carter

Chase Carter

Getty Images
Hailey Clauson

Hailey Clauson

Getty Images
Kate Bock

Kate Bock

Getty Images
Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge

Getty Images
Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal

Getty Images
Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio

Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach

Kelly Rohrbach

Getty Images
Hailey Clauson and Lais Ribeiro

Hailey Clauson and Lais Ribeiro

Getty Images
Chanel Iman Marries New York Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard
Tuesday Swimstagram 03/06/18
Stop What You're Doing Right Now and Watch Alexis Ren Do the Splits on Set

