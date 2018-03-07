reads of the day 030718

College Basketball
Bubble Watch: How Each Team on the Edge Can Secure a Spot in NCAA Tournament Field
College Basketball
Power Rankings: Opportunities and Obstacles for Each Team Heading into the NCAA Tournament
College Basketball
Valuable and Versatile, Arizona’s Deandre Ayton Leads College Basketball's New Breed of Big Men
NFL
Le’Veon Bell: Game-Changing Back Who Is Absolutely Not Worth $14 Million a Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers have bigger needs on defense to address and shouldn’t tie up their salary cap on a running back
1:27
Tracking the projected changes to the NCAA Tournament 2018 field and forecasting the latest outlook for the bubble teams, plus a look at the biggest bubble games of the day.
1:27
NFL
The 2018 NFL Draft Big Board, Vol. 2
After a week of gathering intel at the combine, the top 100 prospects for the 2018 NFL draft
0:56
NBA
Digging Into the Numbers: East-West Format Is Sabotaging the NBA Playoffs
It's been 20 years since the NBA's top two teams, by record, met in the Finals. By clinging to the East vs. West format, the NBA is short-circuiting its own postseason and missing out on the truly best match-ups.
1:36
Pros and cons for the top 25 teams in our Power Rankings and how those strengths and weaknesses could impact how each squad fares in the NCAA tournament.
23:26
NBA
Five-Man Freight Train: These Rockets Lineups Run the NBA Wild
Mike D'Antoni is known to break away from norms, and his Rockets are no exception. Here, we marvel at Houston's most fun (and obscure) five-main lineups so far.