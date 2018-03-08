reads of the day 030818

College Basketball
College Basketball
Bubble Watch: How Each Team on the Edge Can Secure a Spot in NCAA Tournament Field
Tracking the projected changes to the NCAA Tournament 2018 field and forecasting the latest outlook for the bubble teams, plus a look at the biggest bubble games of the day.
NBA
Can Dan Gilbert Offer His Team to Keep LeBron James?
The Cavaliers would likely do anything to keep LeBron James in free agency this summer—but can they offer him a piece of the team? The Crossover examines Dan Gilbert's options.
NFL
The 2018 Free Agency Crop Isn’t All That Great. Here’s Why It Will Be The Start of League Trend
Several factors—including a rising salary cap, more trades and playing young players early—have lessened the impact of the free-agent period. Other sections include: where things stand with Seattle; the plight of Bell and Gronk; the truth on Jerry vs. Roger; and much more
High School
Westtown Coach Seth Berger Breaks Down Perhaps the Greatest Starting Five in HS Basketball History
Ahead of the release of SI TV's full-length documentary, "We Town," Westtown high school coach Seth Berger breaks down his 2016-17 basketball team, home to perhaps the most dominant starting five in history.
NFL
Baker Mayfield at the Combine: The Questions Answered
The quarterback feels good about his time in Indianapolis, from handling questions about his actions off the field to showing his advanced understanding of what happens on the field. A handful of teams—as well as one head coach he bumped into on a flight—seem to have come away impressed
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN and FOX's Obsession With Peyton Manning as a Broadcaster Is Bizarre
Networks reportedly are willing to pay Peyton Manning $10 million a year to call NFL games.