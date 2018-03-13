Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — March 13

March 13, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for March 13, 2018.

NFL
Tom Brady Straight-Up Inhaled This Beer
wrestling
John Cena Challenges The Undertaker to a Match at WrestleMania
College Football
Former UConn QB, Famous for Trick Shot Video, Fired as President Trump’s Personal Assistant
NBA
Watch: Kevin Love Makes Kid’s Day After Larry Nance Brushes Off His Autograph Request
Extra Mustard
Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Let's Stop and Appreciate Tom Brady's Beer-Chugging Skills
eats
Usain Bolt Has a Line of Hot Sauces Available in Australia

