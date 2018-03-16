Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — March 16

March 16, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for March 16, 2018. 

College Basketball
Stephen F. Austin Coach Says Millennials ‘Don’t Even Watch College Basketball’
College Basketball
Loyola-Chicago's Biggest Fan is 98-Year-Old Chaplain Sister Jean
Extra Mustard
Friday's Hot Clicks: 98-Year-Old Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt Is Early MVP of March Madness
wrestling
WWE Announces Name Change For "Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal" After Fan Backlash
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Sean McDonough Isn't Too Sad About Leaving 'Monday Night Football'
wrestling
WrestleMania 35 Will Be at MetLife Stadium

