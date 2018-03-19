reads of the day 031918

NFL
College Basketball
Watch: Michigan's Mo Wagner's Display of Sportsmanship Might Be the Best Moment of March
NFL
Inside Kirk Cousins’ Fast Free Agency: Parental Jerseys, Silent Auctions and a Match Made in Minnesota
Agent Mike McCartney walks through the process that resulted in the Vikings guaranteeing an $84 million contract for the quarterback. Plus items on the Jets-Colts draft trade, Joe Thomas’ retirement, the Bills’ big week, best/worst free agency moves and much more
0:51
College Basketball
The Sweet 16 May Be Set, but There's Nothing Concrete About This NCAA Tournament
We're down to just 16 teams, which means we have a clear idea of who's probably going to win the whole thing. Well...most years you would. But this year? Your guess is as good as ours.
1:54
NBA
NBA Draft Stock Watch: Who is Rising and Falling After the First Weekend of March Madness?
The NCAA tournament's first two rounds didn't go quite as planned for many teams, but what about individuals? We evaluate players who saw their draft stock rise and fall over the weekend.
5:25
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: The Blazers Are Ready for Their Close-Up
The Portland Trail Blazers, winners of 13 straight games, continue their climb up the Power Rankings. With big games on the horizon, they have a chance to make a statement.
0:54
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament 2018 Schedule and Scores Tracker: Sunday's Second-Round Games
Keep track of all of Sunday's second-round NCAA tournament schedule with our live updates at the end of every game.
NFL
The Jets Are Coming After Their Quarterback
After some surprising success this season, and a miss on Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Jets turned to a scenario they’d been planning on for months: the aggressive move to trade up for the third pick in April’s draft