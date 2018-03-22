reads of the day 032218

Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: LeBron James Is Having a Month for the Ages, And Everyone Should Appreciate It
You May Like
NFL
Rainy Pro Day Does Nothing to Dampen Enthusiasm for Sam Darnold as Likely Top Draft Pick
NFL buzz continues to grow for Darnold to Cleveland: ‘Everyone out there saw the Browns’ franchise quarterback,’ says one exec. Other sections include: How Chicago is building around Trubisky; the realities of NFL in China; why Eric Reid is unsigned; and more
MLB
Countdown to Liftoff: How Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson Embody Baseball's New Era
Hit the top half of the ball? Nonsense. This is the era of launch angle, exit velocity and home runs.
3:22
NFL
What Analytics Say About Baker Mayfield
His score on a new intelligence test designed to replace the Wonderlic was eye-opening. His performance throwing under pressure raised some eyebrows. His rating on ‘NFL throws’ might surprise. A look at how Mayfield measures up in advanced analytics
1:19
NBA
How Worried Should LeBron Be? Raptors Stack Up Well Against Past King Slayers
Don’t let Wednesday night’s close loss fool you: No one should be shocked if the Raptors topple LeBron and the Cavaliers in this year’s playoffs.
NFL
My Life on the Trade Block
After a chance to become the Broncos franchise QB slipped away, Trevor Siemian found his career at a crossroads. An inside look at what the trade block is like for the player himself
0:51
College Basketball
Why Kentucky's Road to the Final Four Isn't as Easy as Everyone Thinks
To assume the Wildcats will waltz past K-State and the Loyola-Chicago–Nevada winner is to forget everything that happened between November and February.