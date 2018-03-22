reads of the day 032218

March 22, 2018
NFL
Rainy Pro Day Does Nothing to Dampen Enthusiasm for Sam Darnold as Likely Top Draft Pick
MLB
Countdown to Liftoff: How Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson Embody Baseball's New Era
NFL
What Analytics Say About Baker Mayfield
NBA
How Worried Should LeBron Be? Raptors Stack Up Well Against Past King Slayers
NFL
My Life on the Trade Block
College Basketball
Why Kentucky's Road to the Final Four Isn't as Easy as Everyone Thinks
College Basketball
Anatomy of a Buzzer Beater: Inside Jordan Poole's Miracle Shot
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: LeBron James Is Having a Month for the Ages, And Everyone Should Appreciate It
NBA
With Corey Brewer in Tow, Thunder Might Finally Have Their Closing Lineup

You May Like

3:22
NFL

What Analytics Say About Baker Mayfield

His score on a new intelligence test designed to replace the Wonderlic was eye-opening. His performance throwing under pressure raised some eyebrows. His rating on ‘NFL throws’ might surprise. A look at how Mayfield measures up in advanced analytics
by Robert Klemko
NFL

My Life on the Trade Block

After a chance to become the Broncos franchise QB slipped away, Trevor Siemian found his career at a crossroads. An inside look at what the trade block is like for the player himself
by Kalyn Kahler

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now