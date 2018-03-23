reads of the day 032318

NFL
The Good and Bad of the New Catch Rule, There’s Some Russell Wilson in Darnold, What a Suh-Aaron Donald Pairing Would Mean
College Basketball
Third-Straight Clutch Shot, Third-Straight Upset for Elite Eight-Bound Cinderella Loyola-Chicago
College Basketball
March Madness Sweet 16 Predictions: Picking Friday's Games
Will No. 11 seed Syracuse continue its surprise run with an upset of Duke? Can West Virginia upset No. 1 Villanova? Picking winners for Friday's Sweet 16 games.
Plus, the JPP trade, Mike Pouncey solidifies the Chargers’ biggest weakness, Burfict facing another season-opening suspension and more
College Basketball
Sister Jean's bracket may be busted, but Loyola-Chicago is headed to the Elite Eight after a Marques Townes three-pointer sealed the upset of No. 7 Nevada.
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Can We Please Stop Pitting Johnny Manziel Against Colin Kaepernick?
You can root for both Johnny Manziel AND Colin Kaepernick to get NFL jobs.
College Basketball
Syracuse's Run Is Too Ugly to Be Called a Cinderella Story
After outperforming expectations despite a short bench, a slow tempo and a shaky résumé, the Orange won’t sweat the size of their bandwagon.
MLB
How Wil Myers Overhauled His Swing to Join the Launch Angle Revolution
Wil Myers was a perfectly consistent hitter before the rise of launch-angle swings. But he felt it was time to change too.