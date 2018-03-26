reads of the day 032618

College Basketball
Final Four Field Is Set: Sister Jean and the Ramblers Will Be Joined by Trio of Elites
MLB
Nine Innings: Finding the Yankees' Evil, Evaluating Ohtani's Woeful Spring and Ranking MLB Food Fest's Best Offerings
NFL
NFL Catch Rule, Rewritten: League Aims to Simplify; Result Could Complicate
At the owners meetings in Orlando, all eyes could soon be on the definition of a football move as a new proposal tries to take some of the subjectivity out of the question: What is a catch? Other sections include notes on defensive pass interference, Wayne Huizenga, anthem protests and more
0:37
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: The Injury-Riddled Warriors Punt on the Regular Season
What effect have the Warriors' injury issues had on the Power Rankings? They take a big tumble this week as the inactive list grows and the losses pile up.
0:56
After much craziness, order has been (mostly) restored in college basketball.
0:55
In SI's first edition of the Nine Innings Column, our MLB staff pitches in stories about the Yankees, Shohei Ohtani, MLB Food Fest and more.
2:11
NBA
NBA Draft Burning Questions: We've Reached the Final Four... Where Are All the Lottery Picks?
The Final Four is here and the majority of the NCAA Tournament is behind us, which means The Crossover can make a guilt-free shift to the NBA draft and answer 10 burning questions.
0:57
Golf
Tiger Woods is Roaring Back Just in Time For Augusta—Who Isn't Excited?
Five years since his last PGA Tour win, Tiger Woods is roaring back for Augusta.