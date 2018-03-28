reads of the day 032818

March 28, 2018
NFL
Odell Beckham Trade to the Rams: Counting the Ways The Rumored Blockbuster Could Make Sense
MLB
2018 MLB Awards Predictions: Who Will Take Home Baseball's Top Honors?
NBA
Kawhi Leonard and the Limits of Spurs Culture
NFL
Sam Darnold’s Podcast Life and Off-Field Prep
NFL
The NFL's Latest Safety Rule Could Be the Most Impactful Yet
College Basketball
Women's Final Four Preview: Can Notre Dame Stop UConn? Who Will Win Louisville-Mississippi State?
Soccer
USA Lacks Playmaking Element Again Under Sarachan in Edging Paraguay
College Basketball
Porter Moser Built Loyola-Chicago Into a Sensation. Will He Stick Around for the Next Step?
NFL
Pat Shurmur on What He Really Thinks About Odell Beckham Jr.

You May Like

1:09
NFL

Sam Darnold’s Podcast Life and Off-Field Prep

How a season-long project that included late-night tapings and celebrity interviews helped the top QB prospect develop off the field, and one insights it can provide for his potential as a franchise QB. Plus, a deeper look at the system that produced Josh Allen and Carson Wentz, Jim Mora’s comments on the Darnold/Rosen debate, and YouTube highlights starring Marcus Davenport
by Conor Orr 3 hours ago

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now