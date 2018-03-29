reads of the day 032918

March 29, 2018
MLB
Enemy Lines: Opposing Scouts Size Up the American League
MLB
Behind Enemy Lines: Opposing Scouts Size Up the National League
More Sports
Inside the Dark World of Trolling
NFL
What Makes Baker Mayfield Tick—and Why it Might Be Problematic
MLB
Will the Nationals Finally Break the Curse? SI Writers Make Their World Series Predictions
College Basketball
The Transfer Story of Michigan's Duncan Robinson Is Not Your Average One
MLB
2018 MLB Awards Predictions: Who Will Take Home Baseball's Top Honors?
MLB
Mets, Angels Headline Five Teams Primed for a Surprising Run in 2018
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: SI Media Podcast Covers Peyton Manning, Sister Jean, A-Rod and Much More

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now