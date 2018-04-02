Reads of the Day: April 2, 2018

April 02, 2018
NFL
On Draft QBs, Trade Rumors and a New Rule That Might Change Football Forever
College Basketball
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Michigan: Predicting the 2018 National Champion
College Basketball
Arike Ogunbowale Gives Notre Dame a Star, a Shot and a Season to Cherish
College Football
Why Purdue's Special Teams Coordinator Left Football to Open a Chick-fil-A
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: The Red-Hot 76ers Are Surviving Life Without Joel Embiid
MLB
Nine Innings: Blowing Up Small Sample Sizes, Heroic Homer Feats and Establishing an All-MLB Team
Soccer
The MLS XI, Week 5: The Fallout From Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Incredible Galaxy Debut
College Basketball
It's Time for the NCAA to Reinstate the Vacated Teams to College Basketball's Record Books
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Jeff Van Gundy Made A Telecast Very Awkward With Second Cousins Questions

