Reads of the Day: April 2, 2018

MLB
Nine Innings: Blowing Up Small Sample Sizes, Heroic Homer Feats and Establishing an All-MLB Team
College Basketball
It's Time for the NCAA to Reinstate the Vacated Teams to College Basketball's Record Books
NFL
On Draft QBs, Trade Rumors and a New Rule That Might Change Football Forever
In this week's column: The truth behind the odd Josh Rosen-Jim Mora situation, the latest on a potential Odell Beckham trade, the next steps on the helmet-lowering rule change and much more
0:35
College Basketball
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Michigan: Predicting the 2018 National Champion
It's No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Michigan for the 2018 national title. Who will cut down the nets? Our experts weigh in.
1:17
College Basketball
Arike Ogunbowale Gives Notre Dame a Star, a Shot and a Season to Cherish
Nothing about Notre Dame's season went according to plan. Then a broken play with three seconds left in the title game revealed Arike Ogunbowale and the Irish’s destiny.
0:44
College Football
Why Purdue's Special Teams Coordinator Left Football to Open a Chick-fil-A
The former Purdue and Houston coach has found out that running a kick coverage team and running a kitchen may have more similarities than you'd think.
1:47
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: The Red-Hot 76ers Are Surviving Life Without Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid is sidelined with injury, but Philadelphia just keeps on trucking. Can the Ben Simmons Sixers keep this up? We'll soon see.
1:23
We're not here to hand out MVP awards in April, but a few early storylines around baseball deserve a deeper dive.