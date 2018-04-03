reads of the day 040318

April 03, 2018
NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Projecting All 60 Picks After March Madness
MLB
Tommy Pham Waited Forever to Make It. Now, He's Got Plenty to Say About His Journey.
College Basketball
Villanova's Dominance Proves the Power of a Well-Built Program
NFL
Lamar Jackson, His Mother, and the Plan They’ve Always Had
College Basketball
Way-Too-Early Top 25: Ranking the 2018-19 College Basketball Season's Leading Contenders
College Basketball
Despite National Title Game Heartbreak, Michigan's Future Is Bright Under Beilein
College Basketball
The Michael Jordan of Anywhere: Donte DiVincenzo Gives Villanova a Huge Spark at Perfect Time
Golf
FORE Questions Masters Edition: What to Expect From Tiger, Sleepers to Keep an Eye On

You May Like
NFL

Lamar Jackson, His Mother, and the Plan They’ve Always Had

He was already one of the year’s most polarizing prospects, even before a string of decisions during the pre-draft process—most notably eschewing an agent and making his mother his manager—caused some NFL teams to bristle. Through it all, Jackson and his mother are the same as they’ve always been: silent and singularly focused on making him a starting quarterback
by Jonathan Jones

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now