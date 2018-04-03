reads of the day 040318

College Basketball
Way-Too-Early Top 25: Ranking the 2018-19 College Basketball Season's Leading Contenders
Despite National Title Game Heartbreak, Michigan's Future Is Bright Under Beilein
The Michael Jordan of Anywhere: Donte DiVincenzo Gives Villanova a Huge Spark at Perfect Time
2018 NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Projecting All 60 Picks After March Madness
How did the NCAA tournament impact the NBA draft? Well, it sure helped Donte DiVincenzo. With March Madness in the books, The Crossover's Front Office projects all 60 picks for the 2018 NBA draft.
Tommy Pham Waited Forever to Make It. Now, He's Got Plenty to Say About His Journey.
Now that Tommy Pham has made it, he has no plans of ever returning to the minor leagues and he's happy to speak his mind about how the Cardinals treated him.
Villanova's Dominance Proves the Power of a Well-Built Program
Helped by a perfect performance from Donte DiVincenzo but piloted all year by leaders Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, Villanova dominated Michigan, crowning both this year’s champion and the sport’s newest royalty.
Lamar Jackson, His Mother, and the Plan They’ve Always Had
He was already one of the year’s most polarizing prospects, even before a string of decisions during the pre-draft process—most notably eschewing an agent and making his mother his manager—caused some NFL teams to bristle. Through it all, Jackson and his mother are the same as they’ve always been: silent and singularly focused on making him a starting quarterback
