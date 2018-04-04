reads of the day 040418

You May Like
NFL
Brandin Cooks Trade: The Domino Effect on the Rams, Patriots, Giants, 2018 Draft
Los Angeles continues to load up; New England now has opportunity to reshape franchise future; and the Giants-Beckham situation clears up. Plus mailbag items on rich kids in the NFL, a possible two-quarterback-draft strategy for Cleveland, the helmet-lowering rule and much more
3:04
NBA
The All-Bullseye Team: Five All-Stars Facing Serious Playoff Pressure
The pressure players face ramps up in the NBA playoffs. In the fifth annual All-Bullseye Team, The Crossover highlights five players who will face immense scrutiny in the postseason.
1:18
Golf
Tiger Woods's Comeback Brings an Unreal Presence Back to Augusta
There's a fervor at Augusta ahead of the Masters as Tiger Woods looks to be bringing the heat back to golf.
1:02
NBA
2018 NBA Draft: Four Prospects Who Should Test Professional Waters
Donte DiVincenzo and Zhaire Smith had incredible runs in the NCAA tournaments, but did they play their way up the 2018 NBA Draft boards? We'll know if they test the waters.
0:32
NFL
Rams Trade for Brandin Cooks (in Case You Didn’t Really Believe They Were All-In)
L.A. added another star for 2018 as they look to take advantage of Jared Goff’s rookie contract window; the speedster could add an element they lacked with Sammy Watkins last year. Meanwhile, the Patriots pick up a first-round pick, a reason to move away from the vertical passing game, and another reason to trade Gronk?
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN's 'Get Up!' Starts With Bad Ratings News
Viewers didn't flock to ESPN's "Get Up!," starring Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose and Michelle Beadle.