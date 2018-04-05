Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 5

April 05, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for April 5, 2018. 

MLB
The Rangers’ Dilly Dog Is Actually Wildly Popular
wrestling
Roman Reigns Explains How a Flubbed Promo With John Cena Helped Him in the Long Run
NFL
Watch: Mark Ingram Gets Completely Wrecked and Tossed to the Ground By Security Dog In Italy
Extra Mustard
Mets, Phillies Fans Unleash Fury After Discovering Game Only Airing On Facebook
MLB
The Braves' Organist Expertly Trolled Bryce Harper With "Go Cubs Go" and "New York, New York"
wrestling
Week in Wrestling: WrestleMania 34 News, Notes, Quotes and a Preview From Chris Jericho
Extra Mustard
Thursday's Hot Clicks: Houston Rockets Have the NBA's Best Team, Player and Dancing Usher
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: The Rock Eloquently Explains Why NFL Protests Were Important

