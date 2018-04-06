reads of the day 040618

April 06, 2018
NFL
Would Jordan Palmer Draft Sam Darnold or Josh Allen With the No. 1 Pick?
MMA
'The Most Disgusting Thing': UFC in Shock After Conor McGregor's Bus Attack
NFL
Brandin Cooks Is a Ram, David Johnson In Ready, Another Reason Lamar Jackson Has a Great Shot at Round 1
NBA
The Year of James Harden Is All About the NBA Playoffs
NFL
Rams and Broncos Exploiting the NFL's Newest Market Inefficiency
NBA
NBA Draft Implications: What's At Stake in the Season's Final Week?
Soccer
Does Any Trailing Team Have a Comeback Shot in Champions League Quarterfinals?

