reads of the day 040618

NFL
Brandin Cooks Is a Ram, David Johnson In Ready, Another Reason Lamar Jackson Has a Great Shot at Round 1
You May Like
2:07
NFL
Would Jordan Palmer Draft Sam Darnold or Josh Allen With the No. 1 Pick?
Jordan Palmer had the benefit of tutoring Josh Allen and Sam Darnold—both legitimate candidates to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Palmer dishes on how the quarterbacks have developed, both on the field and off, during their stay at his California House of QBs.
1:01
MMA
'The Most Disgusting Thing': UFC in Shock After Conor McGregor's Bus Attack
Conor McGregor was taken into custody and charged with assault Thursday night after an altercation at the UFC 223 press conference.
0:30
NFL
Brandin Cooks Is a Ram, David Johnson In Ready, Another Reason Lamar Jackson Has a Great Shot at Round 1
Plus, RG3’s return, Gronk is (probably) coming back, Matt Ryan nears an extension, the dancing punter gets cut, and the Titans get an upgrade in uniforms
3:04
NBA
The Year of James Harden Is All About the NBA Playoffs
James Harden, who has reached the upper echelon of NBA superstars, will collect his first MVP this season. But at this stage of his career, the playoffs are more important than the MVP.
NFL
Rams and Broncos Exploiting the NFL's Newest Market Inefficiency
"Culture fit" is shaking up the NFL
0:55
NBA
NBA Draft Implications: What's At Stake in the Season's Final Week?
The final week of the season isn't only about playoff positioning. For several teams, including a few who will make the postseason, there are serious draft implications.