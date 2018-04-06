SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (04/07/18)

Friday Swimstagram 04/06/18
0:57
Swim Daily
Chrissy Teigen Drops Her Biscuits at Cardi B's Suggestion of a Threesome
Chrissy Teigen has the perfect reaction to hearing about the lyrics in Cardi B's new song, "She Bad."
1:05
Swim Daily
Genie Bouchard Channels Wonder Woman in Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Outtakes
Genie Bouchard rocks a Wonder Woman-inspired bikini for SI Swimsuit 2018.
1:43
Swim Daily
15 of Emily Ratajkowski's Most Naked Instagrams
What's better than one photo of Emily Ratajkowski in the nude? 22 of them!
1:40
Swim Daily
The First Rookies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Are Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil!
Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil are named the winners of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Model Search competition.