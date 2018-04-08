The Colorado State softball team organized a sit-in on Friday during the CSU spring football practice to protest gender inequalities at the university.

Players complained about limited resources available to them, including no practice space in inclement weather. Senior outfielder Hayleigh Evans cited the lack of infrastructure in softball to CSU's decision to scrap its baseball team in the early 90s, which provided the university with little incentive to update the women's team's facilities.

"This isn't about the football team," Evans told the Rocky Mountain Collegian. "This is about equality for women's athletics. We don't have a place to practice when we need it. ... One thing we've noticed is that when a women's sport gets better equality, it's because it's attached to a men's sport. ... The men got it, so that's why they have to reciprocate it."

Here's a cut of the interview I had today with @CSUSoftball about their sit in/ practice in the CSU football team's indoor practice facility as a protest for equality in women's athletics



The three players speaking are @kayl_pierce @hayevs and Jordan Acosta @MWCsoftball pic.twitter.com/lUuTiSAYla — Mack Beaulieu (@Macknz_James) April 6, 2018

“Our coach came in with three executive athletic administrators,” Evans said. “They just let us talk to them and we basically told them every reason why we were doing it. For equality, not just for softball but for women in general. For future generations, we want to see a change and what’s going on is not okay.”

The team says it has been forced to move practices in their indoor facility, even for activities such as intramural sports, which players believed was a disregard for their needs.

In 1992, the CSU softball team fought for the reinstatement of their team after the university decided to cut both the baseball and softball teams.