reads of the day 040918

April 09, 2018
NFL
Everything to Know About the 2018 NFL Draft Crop, According to Gil Brandt
MLB
Nine Innings: Inside Ohtani's Electric Debut, Masahiro Tanaka's Resurgence and Ranking the Most Surprising Starts to 2018
Golf
Patrick Reed Can't Be Denied as He Bucks Convention to Win at Augusta
NBA
Which Superstar Injury Will Hurt the NBA Playoffs Most?
MLB
Forget the Sample Size, Shohei Ohtani Already Looks Like One of Baseball's Best Players
wrestling
The Five Key Takeaways From WrestleMania 34
Golf
At Augusta, Tiger Woods Was Caught Between Being a Star and an Elder Statesman
NFL
“Paterno” Fails to Get to the Heart of the Penn State Scandal
MMA
Conor McGregor Faces 12 Criminal Charges Following UFC 223 Media Day Altercation

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now