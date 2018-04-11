Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 11

April 11, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for April 11, 2018. 

Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Tristan Thompson Busted Cheating on Khloe Kardashian
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Twitter's Reaction To Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe Kardashian is Something Else
College Football
Mike Leach Tells a Very Mike Leach Story About Tracking a Raccoon
MLB
Red Sox's Joe Kelly Enters Yankees' Game to 'Walmart Yodeling Kid' Remix
NBA
Ben Simmons Weighs in on Donovan Mitchell's Pregame Rookie Definition Sweatshirt Troll
MLB
974 People Reportedly Attended Monday's White Sox Game Against the Rays

