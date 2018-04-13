reads of the day 041318

April 13, 2018
NBA
2018 NBA Finals Predictions: Can Anyone Stop the Warriors?
NFL
The Decision to Pay Aaron Donald Now, 49ers Have a Decision on Reuben Foster, Richie Incognito’s Legacy
NBA
Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and the Sidekicks Who Will Define the NBA Playoffs
Tech & Media
Sports Illustrated TV Now Available on FuboTV
Soccer
Bayern Munich to Face Real Madrid, Liverpool Draws Roma in Champions League Semifinals
NBA
NBA Playoffs 2018: The Most Intriguing Storylines in the East's First Round
NBA
NBA Playoffs: The Most Intriguing Storylines in the West's First Round
MLB
Phillies Starter Nick Pivetta Looks Improved, But Is It Simply an Illusion?
College Football
Spring Game Storylines: What to Watch at Saturday's Main Events
NFL
What Will the NFL Draft Setup in Dallas Look Like? Peter O'Reilly Gives Us an Idea

