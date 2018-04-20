reads of the day 042018

April 20, 2018
NFL
NFL Schedule Release: Inside the Process That Gave Us the 2018 256-Game Slate
NBA
Bad News for the Blazers, The Rule for NBA Big Men, and More Playoff Lessons
NFL
Mock Drafts: An Oral History
NFL
Brady and Gronk Stay Home; What Does That Mean for The Patriot Way?
NFL
The Browns Should Take a QB on Day 1. And on Day 2
NBA
The Science (and Process) Behind Joel Embiid's Mask
NBA
Joel Embiid Is Back and the Sixers-Heat Series Is Escalating
NFL
The 10 Must-Watch Games on the 2018 NFL Schedule
College Football
As Alabama's QB Situation Sits Up in the Air, Nick Saban Has Two Good Options at Hand
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: The Bad Ratings News Hasn't Gotten Any Better For ESPN's "Get Up"

