reads of the day 042018

Bill Belichick’s offseason workout program is missing his two most important players. Plus, a look at James Harrison’s Hall of Fame credentials, the Vikings lock up a defensive star, and what C.J. Anderson has left in the tank
If the past two decades have taught us anything, it’s that the quarterback the Browns take at the top of the first round is no sure thing. And if there’s anything we’ve learned over the past two seasons, it’s that teams are willing to pay a hefty price for a young, cheap, promising backup. It adds up to an obvious play for the Browns next week