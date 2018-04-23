reads of the day 042318

April 23, 2018
NFL
Monday Morning Mock Draft: Darts, Deals & Wild Guesses
MLB
Nine Innings: How Blue Jays Are Riding Out Hot Start; Bartolo's Sneaky Speed; Javier Baez's Transformation
NBA
Pacers Blow Opportunity to Take Commanding Series Lead as LeBron Keeps Cavs Afloat
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game-Winner Ties Bucks-Celtics Series at 2-2
Soccer
2018 MLS Ambition Rankings: Which Clubs Raise the Bar Highest as the League Grows?
NFL
Maybe NFL Teams Can Learn Something From Jeter’s Marlins
wrestling
A Plane Crash, a Fan With a Gun and More Stories from Jim Cornette’s Book, ‘Behind the Curtain’
Soccer
The MLS XI, Week 8: Sporting KC Continues Attacking Breakout in Feast or Famine Slate

You May Like
NFL

Monday Morning Mock Draft: Darts, Deals & Wild Guesses

There is no normal in the 2018 NFL Draft, where waffling logic and super-secret general managers make predictions nearly impossible. Here’s our best guess at how Round 1 will go. Plus more on the Chiefs-Rams game in Mexico, draft tidbits galore and 10 Things I Think I Think
by Peter King

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)