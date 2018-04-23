reads of the day 042318

There is no normal in the 2018 NFL Draft, where waffling logic and super-secret general managers make predictions nearly impossible. Here’s our best guess at how Round 1 will go. Plus more on the Chiefs-Rams game in Mexico, draft tidbits galore and 10 Things I Think I Think
As MLS continues to grow and evolve, so do the number of ways that clubs can define and look to reach their ambitions. After conducting our annual survey, here's how the league stacks up, from the strivers with those with work to do to catch the pack that is pulling away.