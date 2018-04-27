Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 27

April 27, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for April 27, 2018. 

NFL
Josh McCown Gets a Friendly Reminder of Just How Old He is Getting After Jets Pick Darnold
Soccer
Brazilian Soccer Fan Covers His Entire Torso in Jersey Tattoo
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Jimmy Kimmel Welcomes Baker Mayfield to the Cleveland Browns
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: The NFL Draft’s Feel-Good Moment Actually Just Bummed Me Out
NHL
Brad Marchand Says the NHL Didn’t Tell Him to Stop Licking Players. The League Says it Did.
wrestling
Brie Bella on Nikki Bella and John Cena’s Breakup, Her Quest to End Polio and More
NFL
Watch: Baker Mayfield Appears on Jimmy Kimmel After Getting Drafted at No. 1
Golf
Wait What, Phil Mickelson Throws Right-Handed and Has a Cannon?
wrestling
Q&A: Baron Corbin on His Time in the NFL, WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble and More

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)