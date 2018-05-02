Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 2

May 02, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for May 2. 

Tech & Media
The Crane Kick Is Bogus: A Karate Kid Oral History
Soccer
Turkish Fan Banned From Stadium Rents Crane to Watch His Favorite Team
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Dwyane Wade Gives Us a Rare Feel-Good Story
wrestling
Kane Wins Primary Election for Mayor in Tennessee by Just 17 Votes
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Tom Wilson Has Been So Dirty in This Penguins-Capitals Series
NBA
Drake, Kendrick Perkins Go at it on Sidelines of Cavs-Raptors Game
MLB
Trevor Bauer Accuses Astros Pitchers of Cheating to Increase Spin Rates On Pitches

