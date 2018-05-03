reads of the day 050318

On a late April weekend, old teammates and friends gathered at Eddie DeBartolo’s ranch to share memories and laughs, and to toast the iconic wideout and Super Bowl champion who’s battling ALS. No one would say it was a farewell ...
Find a franchise quarterback—one who’ll make a beleagured fan base forget the 28 busts before him: That was the mission at last week's draft for new Browns GM John Dorsey. So, how’d he do? Check the standings (and the stands) in a few years.
A pre-draft visit gave Arizona a new perspective on the talented quarterback prospect who most evaluators had difficulty figuring out. Other sections include: going inside Green Bay’s draft process; how the Bills played poker with their picks; New England quarterback talk; and more.