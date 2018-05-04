reads of the day 050418

The Giants drafted around Eli Manning, instead of drafting a replacement for him, making it clear that they want the veteran QB around for a few more years. But why The answer is part sentimental, part anecdotal and part statistical.
Plus, an injury to a key Eagles defender, Big Ben says he’s sticking around for awhile, a couple of surprises have their fifth-year options declined, and one ageless star returns while another is looking for a new team
At the lowest point of The Process, the 76ers were in search of a way to keep fans engaged. Leaning on the city of Philadelphia's rich history, they created a bell-ringing ceremony and a lasting ritual.