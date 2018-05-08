Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 8

May 08, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for May 8, 2018. 

Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Snooker Champion Shows Up to Press Conference Naked
NBA
Watch: LeBron James Crashes Richard Jefferson's Postgame Interview With J.R. Smith
Horse Racing
Nobody was Arrested Inside Churchill Downs in 2018
Horse Racing
Woman Bets $18 on Kentucky Derby Pick 5, Wins $1.2 Million
NFL
Tom Brady Says Gisele Bündchen Picked Out His Met Gala Outfit — and People Can't Stop Mocking It
College Football
Parents Fake Son's Cancer For Donations, Syracuse Football Team Visit
Extra Mustard
ESPN's 'Get Up' Has Been a Gift for NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football'

