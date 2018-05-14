Sports World Reacts to the Supreme Court's Sports Betting Decision

See how the sports world reacted to Monday morning's Supreme Court decision.

By Tim Hackett
May 14, 2018

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court struck down a federal law that prohibited sports gambling in most states, paving the way for dozens of other states to potentially move towards the legalization of sports betting in the near future. 

"The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make," the Court's decision reads. "Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own."

The Court ruled 7-2 in favor of overturning the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), passed by Congress in 1992 to attempt to preserve the integrity of professional and college sports. 

"Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not," said Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority. 

We know what the legal world has said. What has the sports world said? Here are some of the best early reactions from across the wide world of sports. 

This post will be updated with reactions from professional sports leagues as they become available.

