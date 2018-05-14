On Monday morning, the Supreme Court struck down a federal law that prohibited sports gambling in most states, paving the way for dozens of other states to potentially move towards the legalization of sports betting in the near future.

"The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make," the Court's decision reads. "Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own."

The Court ruled 7-2 in favor of overturning the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), passed by Congress in 1992 to attempt to preserve the integrity of professional and college sports.

"Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not," said Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority.

We know what the legal world has said. What has the sports world said? Here are some of the best early reactions from across the wide world of sports.

😳...It’s on now!!! 👏🏿 Supreme Court strikes down federal law prohibiting sports gambling - via @ESPN App https://t.co/LCaLXtQMJS — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) May 14, 2018

Live look at my bank account now that sports gambling is legal pic.twitter.com/lCDrmVx9gr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 14, 2018

Never thought I’d live through a time where marijuana and sports betting were legalized. This ripple effect from legalized sports gambling is going to be enormous. ESPECIALLY for big-time college sports. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 14, 2018

Gambling is legal just in time to bet on the Caps blowing a 2-0 series lead. #blessed — DJ Gallo (@DJGalloEtc) May 14, 2018

With gambling now legalized, if Sim City has taught me anything, we’re going to need to build more police departments near our industrial zones and airports. Maybe build a few more parks too. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) May 14, 2018

When the dress shirt check clears and sports gambling gets legalized pic.twitter.com/vS1n0qd6Xm — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) May 14, 2018

To any bookie I may or may not have had financial dealings with over the years, let’s not worry about what tomorrow holds for our relationship, let’s just cherish the moments we have together now. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 14, 2018

This post will be updated with reactions from professional sports leagues as they become available.