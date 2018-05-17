Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 17

MLB
Bartolo Colon Laughs Off Line Drive, Credits ‘Big Belly’
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Golden Knights Raise the Bar Again With Elaborate Intro Performance
College Football
UCF to Play Alabama in November...in College Basketball
NBA
Raptors Seem to Forget They Fired Dwane Casey With Awkward Congratulatory Tweet
NFL
Drew Brees Presents Prosthetic to High School QB Who Had His Leg Amputated
NBA
Watch: Steve Kerr Jokes Steph Curry's Injury Was Responsible for 13.7% of His Performance in Loss
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Vince McMahon Keeps Printing Money With Latest WWE TV Deals
wrestling
Week in Wrestling: Bully Ray’s Throwback Character; Carmella on Her SmackDown Women’s Title

