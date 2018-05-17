reads of the day 051718

The soon-to-be-official sale of the franchise to David Tepper didn’t go according to plan for Jerry Richardson nor the NFL. Other sections include: Jason Witten’s TV advantage; the NFL’s stance on gambling; the budding Gruden-Carr relationship; and more
Remember when LeBron James proclaimed he finally had a squad after the Cavs remade their roster at the trade deadline? Well, how is that group faring now? The Crossover examines the performance of the 'Deadline Four.'
With his team on the verge of being sold, the soon-to-be ex-Carolina Panthers owner’s next venture as a businessman is unclear. But it is clear that the NFL’s investigation into his workplace behavior is likely going nowhere