Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 22

May 22, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for May 22, 2018. 

Soccer
This Brandi Chastain Plaque Is Somehow Worse Than the Ronaldo Statue
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: LeBron James Shows His Son How to Pull Off That Dunk He Tried
MLB
Watch: Mariners Release Hype Video, Unveil Jerseys for Turn Ahead the Clock Night
MLB
Watch: Nationals Dominican Academy Erupts After Juan Soto’s First Career Homer
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: 'Fox & Friends' Segment on Jemele Hill Was Embarrassing Even for Them
NBA
Watch: Kevin Love Throws Perfect Outlet Pass to LeBron James in Double Coverage
wrestling
Nikki Bella and John Cena Are ‘Basically Back Together’: ‘Their Commitment Is Stronger Than Ever’
Extra Mustard
Bye, Bye, Bye? Shaq In, Joey Fatone Out According To Google
More Sports
Epic Games Will Provide $100,000,000 to Fund Prize Pools for Fortnite Competitions
NHL
The Best of the Vegas Golden Knights Pre-Game Ceremonies

