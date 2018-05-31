reads of the day 053118

And how Anthony Lynn and the Chargers are dealing with them. Plus, early reviews are strong on one rookie QB; an area where the Eagles could be more improved; and why the Cowboys think Dak could be better without Dez. Plus, a move that shows the players are preparing for a 2021 work stoppage
Just days after being crowned European champions for a record 13th time, Real Madrid's world has been flipped upside down, and its future looks as uncertain as ever following the sudden resignation of Zinedine Zidane.