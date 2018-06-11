Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — June 11

June 11, 2018
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: A’s Fan Catches Foul Balls on Consecutive Pitches
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: IHOP Becomes IHOB Because Of Burgers And The Internet Is Unleashing Nothing But Fury On The Company
wrestling
Balor Club Is for Everyone: Finn Bálor Fights Hard to Make Wrestling an LGBTQ-Inclusive Environment
NBA
Watch: Nick Young Crowns Himself Swag Champ After Winning First NBA Title
NBA
Joel Embiid, Enes Kanter and the Rest of the NBA Are Already Recruiting LeBron James
NBA
Kyrie Irving Will Not Back Off the Idea of the Earth Being Flat
NBA
Watch: Draymond Green Is Impressed At How Quickly the Internet Updates Information
NHL
Watch: Capitals Celebrate Stanley Cup Title at Nationals Game
NHL
Watch: Alex Ovechkin, Capitals Party Around Washington, D.C. With Stanley Cup

