The ‘Legion of Boom’ core is no more, but things have taken on a 2012 kind of vibe in Seattle—and that’s just how Pete Carroll likes it. Plus, Tom Brady’s taste of normalcy, Hue Jackson jumps in a lake, Kobe Bryant talks to the Pats, Derrius Guice shines on the field, Malcolm Jenkins shines off it, Manziel shines in another country, and Durant, LeBron and Gronk the Horse shine in sports that aren’t football