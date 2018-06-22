Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — June 22

June 22, 2018
NBA
Ranking the Best Terminology Used by Woj to Technically Avoid Tipping NBA Draft Picks
NFL
Watch: Baker Mayfield Shuts Down Colin Cowherd’s Attempts to Make Him Look Like a Bad Teammate
NBA
Look: The Best and Worst Outfits From the 2018 NBA Draft
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: The Celtics Might Have Another Flat-Earther on Their Team
NBA
Joel Embiid Does Not Want to Be Compared to Deandre Ayton Because of Defense
NFL
Man Accused of Robbing Rob Gronkowski’s House Wears Patriots Shirt to Arraignment Hearing
NBA
Watch: NBA Draft Prospects, Jimmy Fallon Create 90s Sitcom Opener

