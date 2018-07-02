reads of the day 070218

Facing his third free-agency decision, LeBron James traveled on a new path and picked the Lakers. The Crossover takes you inside the process that led James to join an iconic franchise and follow in the footsteps of legends.
Some would have you believe that NFL players are at odds with the U.S. military—it’s not the case, specifically on Dan Quinn’s squad. Plus, Chip Kelly returns to school while his influence on the NFL remains, why the Jaguars are bullish on Bortles, a look at a couple interesting prospects in the supplemental draft and more