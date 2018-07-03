Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — July 3

July 03, 2018
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Chrissy Teigen's Fake LeBron James Scoop Leads to Embarrassing Media Coverage
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Japan Cleans Dressing Room, Leaves Thank You Note After Crushing Loss
MLB
Tim Tebow Flummoxed by Green Monster Clone, Has Triple Bounce Off His Noggin
NBA
Here Are Your LeBron James-Related Prop Bets For The 2018-19 Season
NBA
DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Agreed to Join Warriors, Causing the Internet to Explode
Soccer
Even Troy Aikman Thinks World Cup Announcer Tony Meola Sounds Just Like Him
Soccer
Nearly $114K Worth of Fake World Cup Gear Seized by Officers in Texas
Golf
Graeme McDowell Forced to Withdraw From Tournament After Air France Loses His Golf Clubs

