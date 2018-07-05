Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — July 5

July 05, 2018
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Donovan Mitchell Crashed a Fan’s Fourth of July Party
Soccer
Watch: South African KFC Commercial Mocks Neymar Rolling on the Ground During World Cup
NBA
Watch: This Video Perfectly Sums Up the Emotions and Reactions of NBA Fans During Free Agency
NBA
Steph and Ayesha Curry Welcome Son Canon W. Jack
MLB
Watch: Carlos Gomez Goes Nuclear on Dugout Water Cooler
MLB
Watch: Michael Kay Pays Tribute to John Sterling With Stanton HR Call
eats
Joey Chestnut Sets Record In Winning 11th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Crown

