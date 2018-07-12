Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — July 12

July 12, 2018
Traina Thoughts: Man With Mustard on His Face at Baseball Game Is What Life Is All About
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: England Fans Stay After World Cup Defeat to Sing ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’
This Outrageously Acrobatic AAU Buzzer-Beater Will Give You Your Summer Basketball Fix
Things Got Weird in the Rockies' Blowout Win Over the Diamondbacks
Artist Paints Over LeBron James 'King of LA' Mural After Repeated Vandalism
NHL Players Share Their Biggest Pet Peeves
Sadly, England's "It's Coming Home" Flyover is Fake
The Week in Wrestling: Tama Tonga Says Bullet Club Civil War ‘Has Been a Long Time Coming’

