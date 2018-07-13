Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — July 13

July 13, 2018
Golf
JoAnne Carner, 79, Shoots Her Age in U.S. Women's Senior Open
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Celtics Rookie Robert Williams Lost His Wallet Twice in a Two-Day Span
MLB
Montgomery Biscuits Plan ‘Millennial Night’ With Avocados and Selfies
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Chris Berman Is Very Aware of All the Criticism He Gets
Tennis
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton to Watch Serena Williams in Women's Final at Wimbledon
wrestling
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor Hosting G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden
wrestling
Q&A: Kofi Kingston on What’s Next for the New Day, Working With The Elite and More
College Football
Oklahoma State Will Begin Selling Beer at Athletic Venues Starting Fall 2018

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)