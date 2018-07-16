reads of the day 071618

The All-Pro DB, starting fresh with the 49ers after seven stellar seasons in Seattle, summoned the best at his position to study film and share trade secrets. Plus, unexpected fan reaction to a week of really bad NFL news, a shot at a preseason power ranking and more with training camps on the horizon
It's fair to treat the Bulls' moves with a certain level of cynicism given their recent history. While the Jabari Parker signing could fit the trend when all is said and done, the upside of the taking on an elite scorer and hometown hero far outweighs the risk.
In six iconic, jaw-dropping minutes, France showed what it's capable of when it loosened the shackles, something that it didn't do–or have to do–en route to capturing a deserved second World Cup title.